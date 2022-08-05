Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

