Dodging more scattered, afternoon downpours over the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A trough of low pressure and deeper moisture moving westward along the upper Texas coast led to moisture-laden clouds and decent rain coverage across our part of the state this afternoon.

Any ongoing rain activity will fade away once the sun sets behind the western horizon around 8:12 p.m. this evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies to go along with warm and muggy conditions for the overnight hours.

Despite this disturbance sliding west and away from east Texas this weekend, we will have plenty of leftover moisture in place to keep in a 30-40% chance of scattered downpours in play each afternoon, offering some heat relief to some this weekend.

With a bit more cloud cover and these better rain chances coming into play for the next several days, daytime highs will generally be in the middle-to-upper 90′s, keeping most of us away from triple digit territory.

The good news is we will keep in a daily rain chance in our forecast each of the next seven days. The rain chances will vary and most of us will miss out more times than not. However, it is nice to see these daily rain chances come into play since a few neighborhoods should get underneath a heavy downpour or three over the next week due to the sea breeze front getting a bit more active.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half inch to one inch through next week, with some areas possibly receiving more in the heavier downpours.

