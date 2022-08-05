Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a warm start in the 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day today, offering a nice cooldown to a good chunk of the area. Thanks to the scattered rain and extra cloud cover, average temperatures this afternoon should stay out of the 100′s for most. Saturday will trend slightly drier, but a healthy sea-breeze will allow for another chance of PM showers and thunderstorms, and then trending mostly dry by Sunday. Highs over the weekend will remain hot, but closer to average, in the middle to upper 90s. Spotty rain chances will remain possible Monday through Wednesday of next week, keeping our temperatures from hitting 100 degrees for most areas which is a nice change of pace after this very hot week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.