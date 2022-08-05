Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible today

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible today!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off to a warm start in the 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day today, offering a nice cooldown to a good chunk of the area. Thanks to the scattered rain and extra cloud cover, average temperatures this afternoon should stay out of the 100′s for most. Saturday will trend slightly drier, but a healthy sea-breeze will allow for another chance of PM showers and thunderstorms, and then trending mostly dry by Sunday. Highs over the weekend will remain hot, but closer to average, in the middle to upper 90s. Spotty rain chances will remain possible Monday through Wednesday of next week, keeping our temperatures from hitting 100 degrees for most areas which is a nice change of pace after this very hot week.

