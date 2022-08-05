Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Funeral, fly-over planned for fallen Smith Co. deputy

Fallen Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, will be laid to rest Friday.
Fallen Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, will be laid to rest Friday.(Source: KLTV staff/MGN Online)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A massive show of solidarity is expected Friday from law enforcement agencies from around East Texas and across the state.

The funeral for fallen Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.

The 29-year-old deputy was completing his last day of training on July 29 when, according to authorities, he was hit by an intoxicated driver while making a traffic stop on State Highway 155, near West Grande Boulevard.

39-year-old deputy Michael Skinner was also injured and was later treated and released from the hospital.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Daniel Nyabuto, was charged with intoxication assault, which was expected upgraded to intoxication manslaughter, according to a press release.

Bustos is survived by a wife and three children.

The indoor funeral service will be followed by an outdoor service with a flyover and flag presentation to Bustos’ wife.

Several Tyler streets will be closed for the funeral procession to the cemetery.

(Source: KLTV staff)

Around Noon, the procession will leave Green Acres Baptist Church and turn onto Troup Highway, then travel up South Broadway Avenue before turning left on Front Street. The procession will end at Memorial Park Cemetery on State Highway 64 West.

Streets along the route will reopen after the procession passes.

Passengers using Tyler Transit buses should expect delays, a city press release stated.

All flags in Smith County will remain at half-staff until 24 hours after the funeral, by order of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Live coverage of Friday’s services will be streamed on East Texas Now, which is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, the free East Texas Now mobile app, and at www.EastTexasNow.live.

