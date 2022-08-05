Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead

Elizabeth Clarice Harrison
Elizabeth Clarice Harrison(Sherman Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night.

Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child.

Police said they began investigating the disappearance of Elizabeth Clarice Harrison, 28, Wednesday afternoon.

They said due to the evidence and circumstances surrounding her disappearance, Clarice was considered an endangered missing person.

Police said officers located Harrison’s body in a wooded area near Bethany Road and FM 1417 Extension around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Tom is being held in the Grayson County Jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

***MISSING PERSON*** Sherman Police is looking for Elizabeth Clarice Harrison 28 year old white female. 5’0” 120...

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Thursday, August 4, 2022

