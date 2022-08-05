McLennan County confirms two cases of monkeypox

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed two new cases of monkeypox in the county.

Preliminary test results indicate that both cases are positive.

The Health District is conducting a contact investigation and will follow established monitoring protocols for any identified contacts.

Both cases are two unrelated men who are McLennan County residents with no known exposure.

After further testing by the Center for Disease Control, the initial case of monkeypox reported in July was considered a false positive.

McLennan County currently has only two confirmed cases of monkeypox.

“On Thursday, August 4, the US Department of Health and Human Services declared monkeypox a public health emergency. In preparation, the Health District Epidemiology team had started planning weeks ago for the potential of cases being identified in the Waco-McLennan County community and were prepared to respond,” said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, Director of the Public Health District.

The health district will continue to work with the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 7 to identify potential cases and ensure testing and treatment if needed, according to Horne.

