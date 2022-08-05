Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids

New software will allow for more efficiency
New software will allow for more efficiency(kfyr)
By Willie Downs
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez received approval to seek bids for software and body cameras at Thursday’s commissioners court meeting.

He says the systems they currently have in place were not maintained well and unable to be updated. The sheriff’s office currently has five body cameras sitting on a shelf because they’re not usable, preventing the deputies from doing their jobs.

Valdez says body camera are essential for the courts and public to be able to see what transpired in situations, as a form of accountability and trust. The software includes CAD, which is dispatch, RMS, which is a reporting management system, and JMS, which is a jail management system.

Valdez says two systems are being used, making it very inefficient. He says the new system will make it completely integrated, where one system works across the board from dispatch when a call is entered to the time they go to jail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
The Texas A&M Forest Service said at 6 p.m. the fire is about 60% contained.
Wildfire in southern Polk County 95% controlled Thursday night
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

The Texas A&M Forest Service said at 6 p.m. the fire is about 60% contained.
Wildfire in southern Polk County 95% controlled Thursday night
The Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes The East Texas Educators Association in the...
East Texas Educators Association held their ribbon cutting today in Lindale
City of Van water well number one.
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well