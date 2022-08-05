Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

Neches ISD administrator Kimberlyn Snider during a former court appearance.
Neches ISD administrator Kimberlyn Snider during a former court appearance.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection.

A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19.

Snider is a Neches ISD administrator and former elementary school principal. She is facing charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation.

A traveling judge had previously set an Aug. 8 trial date for Snider, who was arrested on the charges in Feb. 2021.

RELATED:

+ Trial date announced for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

+ Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal

+ Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance related to official oppression, evidence tampering charges

+ Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M Forest Service said at 6 p.m. the fire is about 60% contained.
Wildfire in southern Polk County 95% controlled Thursday night
Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services

Latest News

Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession
Volunteers train to monitor Neches River water quality.
WebXtra: Volunteers train to monitor Neches River water quality
Volunteers train to monitor Neches River water quality.
WebXtra: Volunteers train to monitor Neches River water quality
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith gives speech at Deputy Bustos' funeral
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith gives speech at Deputy Bustos' funeral