Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says

(CNN, WTTG, NBC, CBS, TWITTER, @CARISSAPROKOP_, TIKTOK, @TONYNODIMES, TIKTOK, @BADTASTIC, TIKTOK, @SLOBBYDIGITAL, TIKTOK, @JOHNBLUERIGGS, COMEDY CENTRAL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Choco Taco may yet get a second life.

Klondike says an outpouring of support for the product has made them “reconsider our long-term plans.”

It was a few weeks ago the ice cream novelty-maker shook social media when it announced the Choco Taco would be discontinued.

They said the reason for the discontinuation was “a result of complex production challenges” amid the pandemic.

Klondike’s announcement upset many on Twitter.

Even U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat chimed in to jokingly announce he would push to invoke the Defense Production Act to “mandate” Choco Taco production.

Klondike in a statement says a plan to bring it back is in the works, although “it may take some time.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
Enoc Morua Juarez
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children
Smith County Game Warden Chris Swift is warning boaters to be watchful of sandbars or exposed...
Low lake levels in East Texas pose danger to boaters
The Texas A&M Forest Service said at 6 p.m. the fire is about 60% contained.
Wildfire in southern Polk County 95% controlled Thursday night

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal...
4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought
Members of the Dnipro-1 regiment carry logs to fortify their position near Sloviansk, Donetsk...
Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities
Saturday Weather Trivia 8-6-22
Saturday Weather Trivia