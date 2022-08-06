Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Floydada woman to serve 25 years after convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter

Floyd County Courthouse
Floyd County Courthouse(Floyd County official site)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 31-year-old Floydada woman has been convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of her 18-month-old daughter.

The child, Haizlee Trevino, was found unresponsive on July 16, 2019. The child’s mother, Tara Hughes, was indicted on a charge of wrongful death in 2019.

According to the Floyd County Record, the jury trial began Wednesday, August 3, 2022. After witnesses and experts were called, the jury was handed the case Thursday afternoon.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning with a guilty verdict.

Hughes was found guilty of intentionally or knowingly causing serious bodily injury to a child.

She faced up to 99 years in prison and was sentenced to 25 years.

Haizlee Rea Trevino, age 18 months of Floydada, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Haizlee Rea Trevino, age 18 months of Floydada, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.(Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada)

