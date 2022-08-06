Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end relationship, report says

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after first dating in 2021.(Jose Luis Magana/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no more.

According to CNN, a source said the pair broke up this week because of distance and schedules.

Kardashian and Davidson have been romantically linked since October of last year after the pair met when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Davidson was a cast member on the comedy sketch show for eight years. He left last season.

While the couple was dating, Kardashian was going through a contentious divorce with her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kardashian was legally declared single in March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
The Texas A&M Forest Service said at 6 p.m. the fire is about 60% contained.
Wildfire in southern Polk County 95% controlled Thursday night
Enoc Morua Juarez
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

Longview Storm Damage
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
Plant a flower, save a bee
SFA buzzing with bee research study in East Texas
Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data for future
Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data for future
Deputy Bustos Funeral Service
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation