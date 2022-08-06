Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign

laredo it street sign
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A social media campaign is asking for the public’s input on the future sign that will welcome visitors to the entertainment district in downtown Laredo.

Laredo Main Street, a non-profit that aims to enhance the historic downtown, began an online survey that calls on participants to pick one of three monument signs.

The sign will be at the entrance of Iturbide Street, or “IT” street as many locals call it, and Santa Ursula Avenue.

Iturbide has become a hotspot for Laredo’s nightlife, with many bars and nightclubs that people frequent on the weekends.

The online survey will close on Monday, August 8th at midnight.

Here is a link to the survey for those interested in voting.

