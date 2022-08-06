Laredoans asked to vote on possible downtown sign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A social media campaign is asking for the public’s input on the future sign that will welcome visitors to the entertainment district in downtown Laredo.

Laredo Main Street, a non-profit that aims to enhance the historic downtown, began an online survey that calls on participants to pick one of three monument signs.

The sign will be at the entrance of Iturbide Street, or “IT” street as many locals call it, and Santa Ursula Avenue.

Iturbide has become a hotspot for Laredo’s nightlife, with many bars and nightclubs that people frequent on the weekends.

The online survey will close on Monday, August 8th at midnight.

Here is a link to the survey for those interested in voting.

