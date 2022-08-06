Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Continued chances for rain this weekend.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(KLTV/KTRE)
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the morning hours, with temperatures in the mid 70s. By mid-morning, we make our way into the 80s, and then highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s. Generally looking at a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon hours with a chance for scattered showers and thundershowers. This evening, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. It may be a little breezy during the late afternoon and evening hours like yesterday. Overnight, mostly clear skies, temperatures dropping into the mid 70s. Sunday will be another partly cloudy day; highs will be a just a bit warmer than what we see today. Rain will stay in the forecast, but the best chances will be in our southern counties for Sunday afternoon.

Looking to next week, we will continue to keep low to moderate chances for rain in the forecast, those chances peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday/Wednesday overnight. High temperatures this week will be more tolerable, with no widespread 100s expected for the next seven days! Temperatures should generally run closer to normal than they have for the last few weeks, with morning lows in the mid 70s, and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. By next weekend, it does look like we could return to the triple digits unfortunately. That said, you will want to make the most of this “cooler” weekend and week. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
Enoc Morua Juarez
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies
Smith County Game Warden Chris Swift is warning boaters to be watchful of sandbars or exposed...
Low lake levels in East Texas pose danger to boaters
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children
The Texas A&M Forest Service said at 6 p.m. the fire is about 60% contained.
Wildfire in southern Polk County 95% controlled Thursday night

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
Dodging more scattered, afternoon downpours over the weekend
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips