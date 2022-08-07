BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KSLA) - The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The incident occurred on a private road west of Hook, Texas.

Officials say deputies found two gunshot victims, a man and a woman, on the scene. They were both taken to an area hospital. There, Serafin Garcia-Alanis, 55, died from his injuries. The 52-year-old woman as treated for multiple gunshot wounds and is now in stable condition.

Deputies say Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, is considered a suspect in the shooting. He allegedly fled the scene and wrecked in Horatio, Ark. When a passer-by stopped to check on him, he robbed them of their vehicle at gunpoint and fled northbound on US Highway 71 in the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white 2005 GMC 4wd truck, lifted with large wheels. The vehicle has an Ark. plate that reads: AGS 98H.

A lieutenant recognized the vehicle from the shooting on Kings Highway. The lieutenant initiated a traffic stop and as he approached, Anguliar allegedly shot the lieutenant and then fled the scene. A high-speed chase was initiated where Anguliar stole another vehicle.

There are currently no details on the new vehicle Anguliar has stolen. The gun used in this crime hasn’t been recovered and is likely still possessed by Aguliar.

The lieutenant was taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment, his condition is currently unknown.

A major manhunt is currently ongoing for the suspect, 75 - 100 officers are involved.

Investigators are working on a warrant for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Aguliar is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the police.

