Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hours-long standoff in Rowlett last night ended with a man in custody and his infant son dead.

Police said the incident began as a welfare concern call at about 7:00 p.m. Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Silver Springs Way after the caller said she was concerned about her husband’s strange behavior and their infant child who was in his care.

When police arrived, they briefly made contact with the husband, but he stopped communicating shortly after and further attempts to contact were unsuccessful. Officers were able to open the garage and found an unresponsive child inside a parked vehicle.

Officers administered CPR and rushed the child to the hospital, but he did not survive and was pronounced deceased. The cause of death is currently not known.

The suspect’s wife told police he was armed with a gun, so officers established a perimeter around the residence and evacuated the surrounding houses.

Over the next several hours, police made several attempts to contact the suspect through various means, but he refused all of them. Officers then deployed different types of tear gas for over an hour to try and force the suspect out of the house.

The Rowlett SWAT unit used a drone and robot to enter the house and determine the suspect’s status, but neither attempt was successful.

Finally, at about 2:00 a.m., Rowlett SWAT made entry into the residence. They found the suspect and quickly took him into protective custody.

Three members of the SWAT team were taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained during the incident and were later released.

The suspect, who police have not yet named, was also taken to the hospital for his injuries. Police said he could face multiple felony charges.

The Rowlett Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.

