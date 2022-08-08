Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash in Midland County

8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash(Anonymous passenger)
By Micah Allen and Noe Ortega
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health says they activated their Disaster Preparedness Operations in response to a bus accident in Midland County.

As of 9:30 a.m., MMH received 8 patients that are confirmed to be related to the bus accident with no fatalities to report at this time.

DPS reports that a Greyhound Bus failed to yield the right of way exiting a Pilot Truck Stop.

According to another report from DPS, a Nissan Frontier was traveling eastbound on WCR 127. A Greyhound Bus was exiting the Pilot Truck Stop to turn westbound onto WCR 127. The Greyhound bus failed to yield the right of way to the Frontier. The Greyhound Bus was struck in the front left quarter panel by the front end of the Frontier.

The Greyhound Bus was carrying a total of 28 passengers. 6 passengers were taken by Midland Fire and EMS to Midland Memorial Hospital. All passengers are reported in stable condition. The drivers of both the Greyhound Bus and the Frontier were also transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and are reported in stable condition.

According to the passengers, they couldn’t leave until all passengers, including the ones in the hospital, were inside.

“She was already mad about something. She was talking about kicking people off the bus so after that she saw the truck coming and she’s pulling out right here. You can see she was pulling out right here, and next thing you know bam. It was a hard hit.” Said bus passenger Raymond Moore.

Some passengers, like Moore, say that they felt pain in their back, neck and head.

“A lot of people sustained injuries. My back and my knees hurt (and) you know a couple of people went to the hospital,” said Moore.

He said that he’d rather wait instead of going to the hospital and avoid staying longer.

“I didn’t want to go because I didn’t want to be stranded in a place I don’t know.”

We reached out to Greyhound and they said that they’re aware of the incident and that their primary concern is the well-being of all involved at the time.

Some of the people that went to the hospital came back to the bus at noon.

Some were seen wearing casts and neck braces.

CBS7 will update this article with more information as it is known.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 25 Texas cities suing the platforms over unpaid fees going back...
Tyler, Nacogdoches among Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus
Some residents of a Longview Apartment complex are still without power after a storm on Friday...
Longview residents unsure of next steps amid storm recovery
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
Washington Correspondent Jon Decker
Washington Correspondent Jon Decker explains $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects