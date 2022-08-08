Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender

Michael Ray Martin
Michael Ray Martin(Valley Mills Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are once again sharing photos of a wanted fugitive on social media after the man, identified as Michael Ray Martin, allegedly lied about turning himself in.

Martin contacted the Valley Mills Police Department last week and pleaded with officers to remove his photo from a wanted fugitive post on the department’s Facebook page.

In return, police said, Martin promised to surrender to authorities.

“We agreed and removed the public notice. When Martin failed to meet his agreed schedule to turn himself in, he contacted us again and pleaded for yet another chance, promising to turn himself in this past Friday,” police said.

“As you would probably guess, he was a no show and is still at large. He also freely admitted that he is still in possession of an article of stolen property,” police said.

The VMPD on Monday said Martin is wanted for “writing hot checks” in Valley Mills to obtain property he later pawned for a cash in McLennan County.

“The GIG is up Michael Ray Martin. Do the right thing and turn yourself in,” police said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects

Latest News

Washington Correspondent Jon Decker
Washington Correspondent Jon Decker explains $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
Washington Correspondent Jon Decker
Washington Correspondent Jon Decker explains $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act
Summer heat is a danger to anyone who works for any period of time in it.
Businesses take steps to protect employees from summer heat
Bottomland hardwood forest in Cherokee County.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acquires nearly 250 Acres of endangered forest in Cherokee County