Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 90s. I would not be surprised to see a few spots hit 100 degrees this afternoon, but do not expect it to be widespread across the area. This afternoon, there is a low chance for rain, by way of scattered showers and thundershowers. Chances will be best near the I-30 corridor and in Deep East Texas. The Tyler-Longview-Jacksonville area will be sandwiched between the areas most likely to see rain today. If you are not lucky enough to get any liquid gold today, you will have a chance again tomorrow through Saturday as our forecast for this week is one I think many have been hoping and praying for.

With all stages of drought, from Abnormally Dry to Exceptional Drought, present in East Texas, we need rain! As I mentioned last night, modeling from NOAA reflects 12-15″ rain would be needed to rid East Texas of drought - unfortunately, that is not going to happen this week. Fortunately though, I think most of us could get at least a quarter of an inch over the next week. Maybe as much as 1.25″ for some! The rain, cloud, and sun mix this week will keep temperatures from reaching the upper 90s and 100s for most of the week. Today, Monday, looks like the warmest day of the work week. By Wednesday, highs should generally trend at or below normal for this time of year. That would put us in the low to mid 90s for highs during the second half of the week.

Once the weekend arrives, our rain chances will begin to dwindle, and eventually we know temperatures will rebound. The forecast for next Sunday has us back in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies with no rain in the forecast. Make the most of this week, maybe consider turning off the sprinkles if you can and save some money on the water bill. Again, I think most of us could see at least a quarter of an inch of rain this week - good news! Have a great Monday.

