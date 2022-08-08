Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: Hot again today with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms

Hot again today with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Monday is off to a warm start in the 70s with partly to mostly clear skies. Our temperatures will warm quickly into the middle to upper 90s with a few spots surely hitting 100 degrees. Rain will be spotty at best today, but the ingredients forcing our rain will stick around throughout the majority of the work week! An upper-level disturbance to our north will send rounds of showers and thunderstorms into our northern counties, especially along and north of I-20, while a sea-breeze will make sure at least some rain makes it into Deep East Texas each afternoon. The coverage of this rain will begin to increase some on Tuesday but will really bring a decent chance for showers and storms on Wednesday, knocking average temperatures anywhere from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Scattered rain will persist into Thursday and somewhat on Friday, but coverage diminishes bit by bit each day, allowing our temperatures to climb up unhindered into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees by the weekend. Wash your car, do your favorite rain dance, and cross your fingers! You just might get a couple drops or maybe even a cooling downpour sometime this week.

