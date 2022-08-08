A shift in the weather pattern will ramp up our rain and storm odds this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have had a few east Texas communities dodge a few passing, splash-n-dash showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Any shower activity ongoing in our part of the state will fizzle out once the sun finds its home beyond the western horizon shortly after eight o’clock this evening.

You may want to dust off those umbrellas and keep them close by this week since our odds for getting wet will be going up in a significant way. We have the rain chance at 30% on Tuesday before ramping up to 60% on Wednesday and Thursday before gradually falling back to the low-end variety by the end of the week and this weekend.

The likely rain chances coming into play for our mid-week will be due to the infamous heat dome shifting to the Rockies and away from east Texas. This will open up the door for some deeper moisture and minor disturbances to rotate into our part of the state, enhancing our rainfall potential.

I am hopeful that the added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our daytime highs down into the middle 90′s, staying away from triple digit territory.

The heat ridge will begin to move back closer to our region by the end of this week and this weekend. That will shut off the deeper moisture and lift in the atmosphere, leading to declining rain chances and daytime highs topping out near the century mark, yet again.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one inch in the next week, with several areas likely to receive additionally higher amounts given the high moisture content that our atmosphere will have in store for us this week.

