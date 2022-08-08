Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Traffic stop over the weekend leads to meth seizure estimated at $950,000 near Shamrock

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said a traffic stop over the weekend led to a meth seizure estimated of about $950,000 near Shamrock.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday around 11:02 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in Wheeler County.

While searching the vehicle, officers found about four grams of heroin and about 21 pounds of meth.

Two people were arrested and taken to the Wheeler County jail.

They are facing charges with manufacture of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

One of the women was also charged with prohibited substance or an item in a correctional facility.

The meth has a street value of $950,000.

