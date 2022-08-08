Longview residents unsure of next steps amid storm recovery

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents of a Longview Apartment complex are still without power after a storm on Friday afternoon. The Pinehurst Apartments were damaged in what the National Weather Service has called a downburst, with 105 mile an hour wind.

Ronald Ross took a look at the damage Friday’s storm caused his truck. He was in his apartment when the storm hit around 3:15 pm.

“Things started crashing around so I got away from the windows and the next thing you know, we came out and there were roofs gone and there was debris all around. And I found that spool that had hit my truck,” Ross said.

Ross says the large spool of cable was about fifty yards away from his truck before the storm.

“I guess it rolled all the way there and then bounced off my truck and hit the side of the building,” Ross said.

The Longview Fire Department agrees the spool was the only thing around that could have caused the damage to the building. And as far as the truck:

“I don’t know if it’s drivable,” Ross said.

Ross says four buildings are without power including his but Friday:

“Red Cross was out here almost instantly. And they did whatever they could do, as much as they could do, which was very nice to see. So, thank you, Longview, for that,” Ross said.

Noemi Rodriguez says Friday she had put clothes in the apartment laundromat.

“And five minutes after we went in, the whole apartment shook. It felt like an earthquake. It didn’t feel like no storm or nothing,” Rodriguez said.

She doesn’t have power either, but does have three kids so she’s:

“Just picking up stuff to bring to wherever I’m going to go stay,” Rodriguez said, “probably with family members.”

Some still without power are being helped by the Red Cross, while others stay with family and friends until power can be restored and damaged roofs repaired.

Pinehurst Apartments have also moved some residents to apartments that have power and aren’t damaged. Those who sustained property damage are now dealing with insurance companies.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.