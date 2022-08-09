Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amber Alert issued for teen missing from Delaware

Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.
Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOVER, Del. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing teen.

Taniyah Quail-Marker, 17, was reported missing by the Dover Police Department.

Quail-Marker left a relative’s residence at about midnight on Tuesday with a male subject, authorities said, and attempts to contact her or locate her have been unsuccessful.

It’s believed that her safety may be at risk and that she might not have disappeared voluntarily.

Quail-Marker, a Black female, was last seen wearing a blue Cookie Monster shirt, shorts and white Crocs.

She was last seen with a Black male with dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing, inside of a blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799.

Quail-Marker, a Black female, is 5′04″ and approximately 240 pounds.

Contact Dover Police Department with any information at 302-736-7111.

