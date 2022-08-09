Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Coffee City finally has council meeting, mayor announces resignation

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, the city council of Coffee City held its first meeting in more than two months, after three council members left in one month, and there were not enough members to approve resignations.

“Relieved. Very relieved,” Mayor Frank Serrato said. “Relieved for the citizens, myself, the council members, because there is unity here, we just missed it by somewhere, and just couldn’t talk and when we did talk it was, we weren’t understanding what we were saying I believe, but I think it’s just very relieving.”

Former councilmen Riley Standifer and Ray Ver Hey came back to the meeting Monday night to be able to meet quorum, appoint a new councilmen, and officially resign.

The city appointed Jeff Blackstone, who said he was interested in running in the November election, but with the empty seats, he joined now.

“By getting in a little bit earlier, we can start to turn things around before the election,” Blackstone said.

Blackstone said he wants to improve communication among city leadership.

“Communication between the city council, and the mayor, and the EDC, amongst the community will help everybody have a better positive feeling about what is going on.”

Serrato said he is turning in his resignation as mayor at the next meeting because his position is conflicting with his job.

“I left early to be here, and I don’t like leaving my job early, I don’t like being absent, and I just don’t want to lose a job that I desperately need,” Serrato said.

The next meeting will be August 18 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

The city appointed Jeff Blackstone, who said he was interested in running in the November...
Coffee City has first council meeting in months
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 25 Texas cities suing the platforms over unpaid fees going back...
Tyler, Nacogdoches among Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus
Some residents of a Longview Apartment complex are still without power after a storm on Friday...
Longview residents unsure of next steps amid storm recovery