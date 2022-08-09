Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dealing with likely rain chances and locally heavy downpours the next few days

Weather Where You Live
Get set for more locally heavy downpours the next few days as we look to cash in on some much-needed rainfall.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have had pretty good coverage of showers and thunderstorms on First Alert Radar Network today.  Hopefully, your place of residence got underneath some of these cooling downpours.

Keep those umbrellas handy since our odds for getting wet will be going up in a significant way.  We have the rain chance at 30% tonight before ramping up to 60% on Wednesday and Thursday before gradually falling back to the low-end variety by the end of the week and this weekend.

The likely rain chances coming into play for our mid-week will be due to deeper moisture combining with minor disturbances rotating into our part of the state from northeast Texas, enhancing our rainfall potential.

Due to the deep moisture in place, these moisture-laden clouds will be loaded with lots of water.  That means any pockets of heavy downpours and thunderstorms will be capable of putting down some torrential downpours and high rainfall rates in a short period of time this week.

I am hopeful that the added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our daytime highs down into the middle 90′s, staying away from triple digit territory.

The heat ridge will begin to move back closer to our region by the end of this week and this weekend.  That will shut off the deeper moisture and lift in the atmosphere, leading to declining rain chances and daytime highs topping out near the century mark, yet again.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one inch in the next week, with several areas likely to receive additionally higher amounts given the high moisture content that our atmosphere will have in store for us this week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast

The fire was on a large tract of private property.
9-acre fire near Southwood Drive in Lufkin 100% contained
Second grass fire burning at least 150 acres near Groveton
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
Multiple fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County...
Sheriff: Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-9-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-9-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips