Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning.(Michael Cantu for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood.

Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body inside a tent near a line of trees.

Justice of the Peace John Guinn ordered an autopsy be performed at Southwest Forensic Institute in Dallas.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified about his death.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was on a large tract of private property.
9-acre fire near Southwood Drive in Lufkin 100% contained
Second grass fire burning at least 150 acres near Groveton
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
Multiple fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County...
Sheriff: Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning

Latest News

Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County
Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County
White House correspondent Jon Decker says it has not yet been revealed what led to the FBI...
White House correspondent Jon Decker discusses FBI investigation of Mar-a-Lago
White House correspondent Jon Decker says it has not yet been revealed what led to the FBI...
White House correspondent Jon Decker discusses FBI investigation of Mar-a-Lago
The fire was on a large tract of private property.
9-acre fire near Southwood Drive in Lufkin 100% contained
Second grass fire burning at least 50 acres near Groveton
Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County