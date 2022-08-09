Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood.

Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body inside a tent near a line of trees.

Justice of the Peace John Guinn ordered an autopsy be performed at Southwest Forensic Institute in Dallas.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified about his death.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.

