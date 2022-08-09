Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County

By Brian Jordan and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - At least four fires have broken out in and around Trinity County.

Authorities say that at least three of these fires were sparked by lightning strikes in the area.

The first began in the area of Fountain Creek and is currently 90 percent contained after burning more about 480 acres.

Several grass fires have broken out in Trinity County.

It is estimated at least 150 acres are currently burning in the second, according to Trinity County Fire Department. A group of trailer houses is in the area near the fire in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 287. Containment recently dropped from 10 percent to 0 percent.

A third grass fire broke out not long after near the line for Polk and Trinity counties.

A fourth fire has also been confirmed around 2:15 p.m. though the exact location and area effected have yet to be fully made known.

Fire is at Kemp Road.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was on a large tract of private property.
9-acre fire near Southwood Drive in Lufkin 100% contained
Second grass fire burning at least 150 acres near Groveton
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
Multiple fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County...
Sheriff: Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning

Latest News

Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County
Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County
The fire was on a large tract of private property.
9-acre fire near Southwood Drive in Lufkin 100% contained
The Angelina County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of out-of-commission radio towers.
WebXtra: Angelina County Commissioners Court purchases radio towers to aid emergency responders
The Angelina County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of out-of-commission radio towers.
WebXtra: Angelina County Commissioners Court purchases radio towers to aid emergency responders