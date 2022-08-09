Lightning sparks multiple grass fires in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - At least four fires have broken out in and around Trinity County.

Authorities say that at least three of these fires were sparked by lightning strikes in the area.

The first began in the area of Fountain Creek and is currently 90 percent contained after burning more about 480 acres.

Several grass fires have broken out in Trinity County.

It is estimated at least 150 acres are currently burning in the second, according to Trinity County Fire Department. A group of trailer houses is in the area near the fire in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 287. Containment recently dropped from 10 percent to 0 percent.

A third grass fire broke out not long after near the line for Polk and Trinity counties.

A fourth fire has also been confirmed around 2:15 p.m. though the exact location and area effected have yet to be fully made known.

Fire is at Kemp Road.

