Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin Fire fighting 9-acre fire near Southwood Drive

The fire was on a large tract of private property.
The fire was on a large tract of private property.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department has contained a 9-acre “brushy tree line” fire following a report of smoke at 8 a.m.

The fire was on a large tract of private property west of Southwood near Hoshall Drive, so there was no threat to homes or structures according to City of Lufkin Spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth.

“Though we don’t know exactly how this fire started, we have had reports of heavy lightening in the area from yesterday evening’s storms,” Pebsworth said. “Again, we ask that this incident be a reminder of the current fire danger. Angelina County and the City of Lufkin remain under a burn ban.”

A report of smoke was made at 8 a.m.
A report of smoke was made at 8 a.m.(City of Lufkin)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self
Multiple fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County...
Sheriff: Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
Multiple fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity...
Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning
Multiple fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County...
Sheriff: Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73