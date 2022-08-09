Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas jury gets case of man accused of killing his daughters

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Jurors are deliberating in the capital murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi in the Dallas area in 2008.

Yaser Said evaded arrest for over 12 years following the slayings of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said.

Yaser Said faces an automatic life sentence if convicted.

Said, who is 65, took the stand on Monday, telling jurors that he did not kill his daughters.

The sisters were found shot to death on New Year’s Eve in 2008 in a taxi their father had been driving that was parked near a hotel.

