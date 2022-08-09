Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thunderstorms return to ETX this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will range from the 80s to the 90s, as those who see rain this afternoon could be significantly cooler. Highs will generally be in the mid 90s, but some could make it to the 100s where there is little rain and cloud cover. Shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue intermittently, beginning this afternoon, through Thursday. Rain will be possible, if not likely, this afternoon, then again overnight, and so on.

While the next handful of days will not be non-stop rain, it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella with you through the end of the work week. Chances are highest today through Thursday, and as much as two inches of rain will be possible in areas that see the most. There is little to no severe weather threat, though lightning and flooding will be possible. Rain and cloud cover should help keep temperatures cooler this week, highs are only expected to reach the low to mid 90s for several days, putting us at or below seasonal normals for this time of year.

By this weekend, we will begin to dry out and rain chance will come to an end. Heading into the beginning of next week, highs will rebound into the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. The rain this week should help with on-going drought conditions, but as mentioned yesterday, will not be enough to completely rid the area of drought. With the rain, Fire Danger will be Low to Moderate, but burn bans remain in effect for nearly all East Texas. Have a great Tuesday.

