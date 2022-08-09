Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Grab the umbrella for today!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our Tuesday is off to another warm start this morning with lows ranging in the 70s areawide. Highs this afternoon will likely still be hot in the 90s, but temperatures will trend cooler than yesterday thanks to better coverage of scattered PM rain. We’ll see decent rain chances today, tomorrow, and somewhat on Thursday thanks to an upper-level disturbance/cold front combo to our north that will send rounds of showers and thunderstorms into our northern counties, especially along and north of I-20, while a sea-breeze will make sure at least some rain makes it into Deep East Texas each afternoon. Wednesday looks to be the best day for widespread rains, which should knock average highs anywhere from the upper 80s to the middle 90s! Rain coverage will begin to diminish on Thursday and Friday which means our temperatures will climb up unhindered into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees by the weekend. Fingers crossed we all get at least a little bit of rain this week!

