Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp. (Source: DUKE FOOTBALL, TIKTOK, CNN, Duke Football/TikTok)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) – A Duke University football player serenaded his teammates with a voice some may not expect out of a 6 feet 7 inches tall, 329-pound offensive lineman.

His teammates quietly watched and filmed Chance Lytle as he sang at training camp.

When he was done, everyone cheered and jumped up and down as if they won a game or scored a touchdown.

Lytle transferred from the University of Colorado where he graduated with a dual degree in Music and Voice Performance and Psychology.

The video on TikTok already has more than 50,000 likes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
Summer heat is a danger to anyone who works for any period of time in it.
Businesses take steps to protect employees from summer heat

Latest News

FILE - Doug Mastriano, speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
1/6 panel to interview Pa. governor nominee Mastriano
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden: 'Fundamental change' taking place
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
RAW: Explosions rock area of Russian air base in Crimea