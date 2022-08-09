WebXtra: Angelina County Commissioners Court purchases radio towers to aid emergency responders
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
