Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility

By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into beef.

The facility, Producer Owned Beef, will be at the Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 287 split east of Amarillo.

Governor Greg Abbott announced today the Texas Enterprise Fund will contribute $12.2 million to the project on top of the $11.1 million of incentives from the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

“‘Made in Texas’ is a powerful global brand and continues to attract investment from companies serving crucial industries,” said Gov. Abbott. “Producer Owned Beef’s selection of Amarillo for its new beef processing plant further reinforces the Panhandle as a leader in the U.S. beef production and will create over 1,500 new jobs and millions in investment for the region. We welcome Producer Owned Beef to Amarillo and look forward to working with the company to keep Texas the economic engine of the nation.”

According to a news release, when they reach full capacity, there will be 600 employees there.

The plant will ultimately have the capacity to process more than 3,000 head of cattle per day.

“We are excited about the continued momentum of Producer Owned Beef with the Governor’s support through the Texas Enterprise Fund,” said Casey Cameron, CEO of Producer Owned Beef. “This further reinforces the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and the City of Amarillo’s commitment to building our new beef processing plant in Amarillo.”

According to a news release, the facility will have an estimated $670 million impact in capital expenditure and $120 million in annual payroll in Amarillo.

“Beef and beef production are part of Amarillo’s culture and history, with nearly 28 percent of cattle fed in the United States coming from the Texas Panhandle region,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson. “Beef is a staple of the Amarillo economy, and the addition of Producer Owned Beef, LLC, enhances Amarillo’s role in the beef industry on a national scale.”

The expected groundbreaking will be in the first quarter of 2023 with the completion at the end of 2025.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

