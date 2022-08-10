Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport evacuated

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (Airport photo/file)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin-Bergstrom Airport evacuated due to a fire alarm early Wednesday morning.

The alert was reported at around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 10 in the Barbara Jordan terminal due to a fire alarm.

A water flow issue outside near the aircraft triggered the fire alarm, according to the airport’s official Twitter account.

“Passengers and staff were evacuated out of an abundance of caution and safety while the cause of the alarm was investigated. There is no suspicious package or bomb threat,” said the airport.

