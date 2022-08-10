Get set for more drenching, cooling downpours to flare up once again on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have had pretty good coverage of showers and thunderstorms on First Alert Radar Network today. Hopefully, your place of residence got underneath some of these cooling downpours.

We have the rain chance at 30% tonight before ramping back up to 60% on Thursday then going to 40% on Friday before gradually falling back to the low-end variety by this weekend.

Our likely rain chances and heavy downpours are coming from upper level disturbances rotating through on the south and east side of the heat ridge. These disturbances provide the added lift to ramp our rain and storm chances in east Texas.

Furthermore, we have lots of deep moisture in place to enhance the rainfall rates and create those heavy, drenching thunderstorms that many of you have encountered in recent days.

I am hopeful that the added cloud cover and likely rain chances will keep our daytime highs down into the middle 90′s, staying away from triple digit territory.

The heat ridge will begin to move back closer to our region by this weekend and early next week. That will shut off the deeper moisture and lift in the atmosphere, leading to declining rain chances and daytime highs topping out near the century mark, yet again.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one inch in the next week, with several areas likely to receive additionally higher amounts given the high moisture content that our atmosphere will have in store for us this week.

