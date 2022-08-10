Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Harrison County police searching for missing man

Christoper Britton, 52, has gone missing
Christoper Britton, 52, has gone missing(Harrison Co Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person.

Christopher Britton, 52, was last seen walking from US Hwy 59 and SL 3990. Officials did not say when he was last seen.

He was wearing green khaki shorts and tshirt, brown hiking boots, and a ball cap. He has blond hair and hazel eyes. He is said to be 5′11″ and weighs about 240 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you think you know where Britton is, please call the sheriff’s office at 903-923-4000.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was on a large tract of private property.
10-acre fire near Southwood Drive in Lufkin 100% contained
The pilot of the Fire Boss plane was quickly rescued and treated at the scene.
Plane fighting wildfire crashes into Lake Livingston, reportedly rescued by onlookers
Second grass fire burning at least 150 acres near Groveton
Multiple fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County...
Sheriff: Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning
A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
Driver in fiery crash that killed 5 charged with murder

Latest News

Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
Casey Dion Smelley, 29, of Livingston
Livingston contractor accused of not delivering on remodeling jobs