Livingston contractor accused of not delivering on remodeling jobs

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested after several people allege that he took their money for remodeling work, but did not do the work.

Casey Dion Smelley, 29, acted as a contractor on remodeling jobs, according to the arrest affidavit. He was hired by a woman to do work on her new home. She said she paid him $62,850, but that minimal work had been done, and that the work he started was not done properly. She said that she would contact Smelley numerous times to come finish the work, but that he continued to make excuses about why he was not there, and eventually stopped showing up or replying to her.

The woman then posted about the situation on social media, to ask whether other people had a similar experience with Smelley. Several people said they had the same kind of experience.

A woman said she paid him $13,355 to remodel her home, but that he did minimal work and left her with an unfinished bathroom she was unable to use. She said he would text her excuses as to why he wasn’t there working on the project, and then he stopped responding altogether.

Another woman said she paid Smelley $26,428 to remodel her home, and he never showed up to do any of the work. She said he eventually stopped responding to her text messages, the affidavit said.

A man said that he paid Smelley $10,000 to do flooring and cabinet work in his home. He said Smelley never returned to his home to do the work they agreed on. Smelley also eventually stopped responding to the man’s texts asking him to come do the work. The man asked for his money back, but Smelley never returned it, according to the affidavit.

In total, Smelley received $112,633 for the victims.

Smelley was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail.

