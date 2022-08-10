Sabine County Sheriff’s office releases statement on Matthew Edgar

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -It’s been six months since Matthew Edgar failed to show up for the fourth day of trial for the murder of his girlfriend.

His failure to appear launched a manhunt in Hemphill that has continued to this day.

Six months ago Matthew Edgar failed to show for the fourth day of his murder trial and was not seen again.

Edgar was on trial for the murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis In October 2020.

The morning he disappeared, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office launched an intensive search in an area surrounding Edgar’s grandparent’s home in Hemphill.

Since that day, Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox has said numerous tips and sightings have come up empty.

We reached out to the investigator, who declined an on-camera interview.

However, he released a statement today, reading in part, quote:

“As of the posting of this update, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office continues the search for Matthew Hoy Edgar, who was sentenced by a jury, to 99 years, in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division for the murder of Livye Lewis.”

“The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office has completed upwards of well over 30 leads regarding the whereabouts of Edgar which involved Western Louisiana parishes, North and East Texas counties, the greater Beaumont, Texas area and locations in New Mexico, Alaska, Alabama and Missouri. There are additional leads pending coverage at this time and all are currently being investigated by this office, the Texas Department of Public Safety or the United States Marshal’s Service.”

We also reached out to the Edgar family for comment.

Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.”

Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.

If you have seen Matthew Edgar or have any information about his whereabouts. you’re asked to call your local law enforcement immediately.

There still is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Edgar’s arrest.

