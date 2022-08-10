Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Salon shooting suspect indicted for anti-Asian hate crime

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon has been indicted on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Tuesday of 37-year-old Jeremy Smith for the May 11 shooting at a salon in Dallas’ Koreatown.

It alleges Smith entered the salon and fired 13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle, wounding three women and endangering four others. It charges Smith with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each with a hate-crime enhancement. Each count is punishable by from five years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was on a large tract of private property.
10-acre fire near Southwood Drive in Lufkin 100% contained
The pilot of the Fire Boss plane was quickly rescued and treated at the scene.
Plane fighting wildfire crashes into Lake Livingston, reportedly rescued by onlookers
Second grass fire burning at least 150 acres near Groveton
Multiple fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County...
Sheriff: Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning
A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
Driver in fiery crash that killed 5 charged with murder

Latest News

Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
Casey Dion Smelley, 29, of Livingston
Livingston contractor accused of not delivering on remodeling jobs