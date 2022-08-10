Shelby County jail back in compliance after state inspection

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Jail is back in compliance with state regulations.

In July, the Shelby County Jail was cited for two violations of non-compliance:

One staff member does not possess a valid Texas Commission on Law Enforcement jailer’s license. The identified staff member was on duty and actively supervising inmates.

Fire alarm failed to show location of an active smoke detector while conducting a fire drill.

Shelby County Jail Administrator Don Moore said following an inspection this week the state has now found the jail to once again be compliant.

