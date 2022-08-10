Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelby County jail back in compliance after state inspection

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Jail is back in compliance with state regulations.

In July, the Shelby County Jail was cited for two violations of non-compliance:

  • One staff member does not possess a valid Texas Commission on Law Enforcement jailer’s license. The identified staff member was on duty and actively supervising inmates.
  • Fire alarm failed to show location of an active smoke detector while conducting a fire drill.

Shelby County Jail Administrator Don Moore said following an inspection this week the state has now found the jail to once again be compliant.

Previous reporting:

Shelby County Jail cited for fire alarm, licensing

