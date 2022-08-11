14 new charges, 9 victims listed in federal documents for accused Lubbock child predator

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the Federal Bureau of Investigations asked the public for information relating to possible victims of a Lubbock man, a federal grand jury was presented with enough evidence to add 14 new charges against 24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown.

The new indictment lists one count of possession of child pornography, one count each of production and attempted production of child pornography for three different Jane Does, one count of receipt of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography related to Jane Doe 3, and seven counts of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor for Jane Doe 3 through 9.

On Monday, Aug. 8, Brown pleaded not guilty to the one charge of possession of child pornography. After submitting his plea, a trial date was set for October 3, 2022. There is no word if the court date will change with the new indictment.

The FBI says Brown is accused of having inappropriate contact and sexual relationship with high school students.

On May 25, 2022, the FBI Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety interviewed 24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown at the Lubbock Resident Office of the FBI. Brown was being investigated after parents from a local high school reported Brown was having inappropriate contact and sexual relationships with high school students.

During the interview, Brown admitted to engaging in 14 sexual relationships with minor females after he turned 18 years old.

He admitted to the FBI he would gain their confidence by saying he was also a minor high school student. He assured the FBI and DPS investigators he would no longer groom, entice and sexually assault any other minors, according to federal court documents.

After the interview, the investigation continued while law enforcement worked to find and interview Brown’s victims. The court documents show Brown identified the 14 females.

During the investigation, the FBI found a video of Brown and a minor female. At the time the video was recorded, Brown lived in Abilene. Investigators learned the minor in the video was not one of the 14 females Brown identified in his interview. The video was a facetime recording and was sexual in nature. This call was created on July 26, 2019. Brown was 21 years old. The girl was 15.

On June 6, 2022, the FBI interviewed the minor identified in the video. She was in San Angelo and said she met Brown through Snapchat and told her he was 16. He would send sexual videos to her, send her money through Venmo and Cash App, and then offer to pay her if she agreed to meet with him. She denied his requests and eventually blocked him from the social media platform.

On June 24, a parent of one of Brown’s victims contacted law enforcement and said Brown was at a girls’ basketball game at a Lubbock area high school.

An investigator drove to the school and found Brown. He was wearing a “press” lanyard and had basketball scoresheets that he had not filled in. The investigator suggested he leave the game.

Brown was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on June 28, 2022, on a charge of possession of child pornography.

He is being held on a federal warrant or detainer and will be there until trial.

Anyone with information about potential victims is asked to call the Lubbock FBI Resident Agency Office at 806-765-8571.

