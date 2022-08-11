Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’

As firefighters tackle a brush fire, a pair of fire phenomena are caught on camera. (CNN, KABC, EL PASO FIRE DEPARTMENT, EL PASO WATER, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE PD)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena.

A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.

The brush fire, called the Sam Fire, started near Gorman, California, and quickly spread to nearly 150 acres. No structures were threatened, but more than 200 firefighters fought the blaze.

Strong winds whipped wisps of flames into a whirling inferno known as a “firenado.”

The funnel of fire continued to churn, visually charting the movement of the winds with flames.

Eventually, the blaze was brought under control.

The strong winds continued creating yet another wildfire phenomenon: a towering “smokenado” that reached upward into the sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Dion Smelley, 29, of Livingston
Livingston contractor accused of not delivering on remodeling jobs
Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
Around 4:30 p.m. deputies with the SCSO attempted to serve a warrant on Jacob Lee Cruse, 31, of...
Search underway after wanted sex offender flees from Shelby County deputies
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties
55-year-old Robert Roberson has sat on Texas' death row for nearly 20 years
East Texas death row inmate fighting for new trial says he is innocent

Latest News

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
LIVE: Briefing: Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, agency reports
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says fire crews extinguished six small fires in the county...
Trinity County Sheriff says 6 fires deliberately set
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says fire crews extinguished six small fires in the county...
Trinity County sheriff says 6 fires deliberately set
Bianca Blaise, 25, and Larry Rhodes, 22, have been charged with murder for the death of their...
GRAPHIC: Parents charged in beating death of 6-year-old son, abusing 5 other children, officials say