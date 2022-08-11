Girls with Purpose empowers young women in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Girls with Purpose is a mentorship program in Crockett that helps young girls reach their full potential while navigating their way in life.

“[People] saying this generation is lost and there is no hope. I disagree with that. When the village shows up and rallies around our youth then this generation does have a chance,” said the founder of girls with purpose Jessica James.

“Those girls who would normally be shy and hold their heads down. I see them with a pep in their step or I see the just that glow and that twinkle,” James said in regards of what she calls a successful outcome seeing the girls she was worked with over the last 8 years. James said Girls with Purpose has since then been heavily involved in the community of Crockett such as providing scholarships and adopting local nursing homes for holiday events.

Girls with Purpose serves mentorship to young girls starting at the age of 7 and through 18 years old. “You can see their grades are improving and you know, just the behavior at home at home is improving and the want to be a part of something,” James explains the mentorship works with the young girls one - on - one and following up with parents. The girls can reach out to their mentor with whatever they feel most comfortable; whether it be through phone calls, text messaging, or social media.

James said she will be teaming up with local community member, Kevin Johnson and creating a new mentorship for young men in the area called ‘The Gents’. “It’s our community pulling together because this is something that is needed and its needed now,” James said.

‘Girls with Purpose’ and ‘The Gents’ will be holding a meeting to recruit volunteer mentors on August 27.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.