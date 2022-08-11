Laredo officials address losing a million dollars in phishing scam

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News first broke the news of a cyber scam that cost the City of Laredo one-million dollars in taxpayer money.

A city finance employee fell for an e-mail scam back in 2019 and it is only coming to light now after the KGNS ‘On your Side’ team investigated it.

It cost the city 1.1 million dollars; less than half of the money has since been recovered and it’s still an ongoing investigation with the U.S. Secret Service.

Since it’s an open case, the city was only able to shed some light about certain circumstances and where it currently stands.

According to Noraida Negron, the City of Laredo Communications Administrator, the employee thought it was a legitimate request coming from a registered vendor.

“The email was just a matter of one letter that was completely off, but at a glance you look at it and you’re seeing all the invoices and everything else, you know, again, it can happen to anyone”, said Negron.

At the time of the incident, Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino says there were similar scams going on in different parts of Texas and the country.

However, it was the city’s fast acting response to the situation that resulted in the arrest of two men out of California and the recovery of some of the money.

“Around $400,000, so a little bit less than half that was initially scammed was able to be intercepted and just important to note on these types of cases it’s very difficult to intercept those monies because they immediately get transferred to overseas account”, said Chief Trevino.

Trevino says that the city is working with the prosecutor’s office in Houston, and they are waiting to hear word from them on when the case is ready for court.

Meanwhile, the officials say the city has taken steps to change their protocols when it comes to issuing out money.

They have added stronger checks and balances and are frequently training their staff.

The city says they did an internal investigation into the staffer who released the funds and found that the individual followed the proper protocols in reporting the incident to city management; therefore, no disciplinary action was taken.

To view all the documents, click here.

