Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight, Forest Service says

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A pilot whose plane went down in a lake Tuesday in Polk County is safe.

According to the Texas A&M Fire Service, the pilot who crashed into Lake Livingston while he was fighting wildfires in the area was uninjured. The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. He acted quickly, they said, and got himself out of the crashed plane safely. His plane was a Fire Boss single engine air tanker/scooper.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will conduct a full investigation.

Related: Plane fighting wildfire crashes into Lake Livingston, reportedly rescued by onlookers

