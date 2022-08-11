Rain chances will be on the decline as we head into the upcoming weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another afternoon filled with scattered, heavy downpours dotting our east Texas landscape.

Most of our rain activity will fizzle around sunset, which is shortly after eight o’clock this evening.

The combination of daytime heating, weak disturbances lurking nearby, and deep moisture will lead to a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms remaining in our forecast as we round out the week on Friday.

The added cloud cover and modest rain chances will keep our daytime highs down into the middle 90′s on Friday afternoon.

The heat ridge will begin to move back closer to our region by this weekend and early next week. That will shut off the deeper moisture and lift in the atmosphere, leading to declining rain chances and daytime highs topping out near the century mark, yet again.

I believe we come up just shy of the century mark this weekend, but will then likely get there by Monday and Tuesday of next week as the rain chances dwindle to 10% or less.

The good news, however, is that various models show the heat ridge not sticking around too long, opening up the door for a summer cold front to dive south by next Wednesday or Thursday. Its near proximity will bring back a modest, 30% chance of rain on Wednesday before going up to 40% on Thursday.

Those rain chances should be good enough to knock our highs back down into the middle-to-upper 90′s.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one inch in the next week, with several areas likely to receive additionally higher amounts given the high moisture content that our atmosphere will have in store for us this week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.