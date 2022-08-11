Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Before you head out the door today, you’ll want to be sure you have the umbrella and the First Alert Weather App thanks to another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms this Thursday. Just like yesterday, severe weather is not likely today but some heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible, making commuting a difficult task at times. Thanks to the extra cloud cover and scattered PM rain, expect temperatures to remain slightly cooler than average with highs sitting in the lower to middle 90s. Some drier areas that see some extra sunshine might be able to crawl into the upper 90s, although this will likely not be a widespread issue. Some rain will be possible on our Friday as well, although coverage will likely not be as widespread so expect afternoon temperatures to sit hot in the middle 90s. Our weekend dries out pretty fast, so without the rain and with plenty of sunshine you can expect our highs to quickly warm back into the middle to upper 90s. The start to next week looks sunny and mostly dry as well, allowing our temperatures to creep back up to near 100 degrees for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

