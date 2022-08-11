Trinity County sheriff says several fires deliberately set

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says an arsonist started several fires near Groveton overnight.

“We’ve got someone going around playing with matches again,” said Sheriff Woody Wallace. The fires were set along Rainey Ave., Due Rd., and Ed West Rd. in Groveton between 3 and 3:30 a.m.

Fire crews responded to a call at 3:30 a.m. and put out the fires with minimal damage. Moreover, the person responsible “left a couple pieces of evidence behind; they just don’t realize it yet,” Wallace said. “I promise you, this person is going to get arrested.”

Even so, the Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from anyone who might have information on the culprit, especially video footage from Ring or other security cameras. “Not many people are going to be on the road at that time,” Wallace said, so they would like to know about anyone suspicious who passed by.

If you have information, call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 642-1424.

The Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Rangers are also addressing this case.

